Heritage Foods donates ₹1 crore to CM’s Relief Fund of six States to fight COVID-19

Heritage Foods Limited has decided to contribute ₹ 1crore to the nation towards the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in its major operating areas across the country.
Of the total, ₹ 30 lakh each would be donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively. Similarly ₹ 10 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Delhi, said company Vice Chairman and Managing Director Nara Bhuvaneswari.
Commenting on the fight against Covid19, she said: “We are going through unprecedented times. I urge each and everyone in the country to stay at home and be safe. As a responsible citizen of the country self-regulate, maintain social distance and contribute in your own way in containing the global pandemic COVID-19,” she said on Sunday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.