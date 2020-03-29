Heritage Foods donates ₹1 crore to CM’s Relief Fund of six States to fight COVID-19

Heritage Foods Limited has decided to contribute ₹ 1crore to the nation towards the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in its major operating areas across the country.

Of the total, ₹ 30 lakh each would be donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively. Similarly ₹ 10 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Delhi, said company Vice Chairman and Managing Director Nara Bhuvaneswari.

Commenting on the fight against Covid19, she said: “We are going through unprecedented times. I urge each and everyone in the country to stay at home and be safe. As a responsible citizen of the country self-regulate, maintain social distance and contribute in your own way in containing the global pandemic COVID-19,” she said on Sunday.