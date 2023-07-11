Hereditary archakas, founder trustees wary of taking up management of temples in Andhra Pradesh?

July 11, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government’s decision to hand over the management of temples having an annual income of less than ₹5 lakh to the founder trustees or hereditary ‘archakas’ has not found many takers, with the Endowments Department receiving only around 10 applications so far.

The State government had issued a notification in this regard a few days ago.

According to information, there are over 21,000 temples having an assessable income of below ₹5 lakh per annum.

The government had issued orders that the temples under this category would be exempted from Sections 15, 29, 57 and 65 of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act 1987 for a period of five years. Subsequently, the government will not appoint a Board of Trustees in cases where there is a founder member of the temple. Also, executive officers will not be appointed. Again, the submission of budget and payment of a common good fund and liability to pay annual contribution to endowment fund and audit fee will be exempted.

More than 4,400 temples which form part of these 21,000 temples with assessable income of less than ₹5 lakh, are covered under the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam Scheme (DDNS). The Endowments Department extends a financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month to temples under this scheme, which will continue even if the hereditary archaka or founder trustee was willing to take up the management of the temple.

However, the response from the hereditary archakas or founder trustees to take up the responsibility of the management has not been on expected lines. “About 10 to 15 applications have been submitted to the Endowments Department so far. It seems the founder trustees and archaks are wary of taking up the responsibility,” says a senior official requesting to remain unnamed.

There may be a positive response in the days to come. However, the total applications might only number a few hundred, the official said.

Endowments officials say that all other conditions and rules under the Act continue to be in force. The only difference was that there would not be an Executive Officer, and a few sections under the Act would be exempted. There will not be any transfer of immovable or movable properties, and the prevailing traditions of pooja vidhanam, customs and sampradayams of the respective temples would not be disturbed. The management would not be allowed to make any new appointments without prior permission of the Commissioner of Endowments. The FDRs should not be encashed without prior permission of the Commissioner of Endowments. Structural changes in the temple prakaram etc would also not be allowed, the officials say.