Here, cow is a key player on the agri scene

High potential for rearing more livestock to increase the livelihood opportunities of tribal people exists in pockets of the Agency area of Visakhapatnam district.

In the process, the protection of native species also gets a shot in the arm safeguarding against possible adverse affects of climate change, a study carried out in 10 habitations of Sovva village in the Eastern Ghats, known as Savara- Khond region, observes citing the perils of replacing indigenous breeds by high performance or exotic breeds.

Though 92 % of the 540 households have livestock, including fowl, the average of cows is 0.9 per household. According to Varalakshmi N. R. Pachari who carried out the study, cows play a crucial role in agriculture, and are acquired by tribal people at cattle markets.

The cowshed is located in such a way that urine and dung from it flow into the fields and make them fertile. Cows are grazed in the forest in community fields and no special feeding is made except when they are gestating. Cows in the tribal area are sturdy and are used in tilling operations, she observes.

However, only the affluent among tribal people raise cows, buffaloes and goats. Of the 10 habitations, Sovva and Koranjiguda have the maximum number of cows. A total of 489 cows are owned by 49 families. When it comes to diversity, while 41 varieties are known to exist in India, seven varieties are recorded in the habitations under study.

Between June 2016 and May 2018, the annual income per household for the 36 who sold the cows was ₹ 39,000 per household, the study found.

Buffaloes are raised by 22 families and goats by a relatively high 61 families.