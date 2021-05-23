‘Herbal preparation’ has no side effects, say TTD Ayurvedic experts

Government Whip and TTD Trust Board member Ch. Bhaskar Reddy examining the herbs brought from Krishnapatnam, in Tirupati on Sunday.

23 May 2021 23:29 IST

‘The mixture, containing 18 ingredients, is safe for administration to COVID-19 patients’

After TTD Trust Board member Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy visited Krishnapatnam to find the efficacy of B. Anandaiah’s “herbal preparation” administered for COVID-19 patients, the Ayurvedic experts from the TTD have announced that the preparation has no side effects.

‘Immunity booster’

They have also certified that it is a great immunity booster, which helps in the recovery of the patients.

The team that had visited Mr. Anandaiah’s residence on Saturday brought to Tirupati several herbs and leaves used in the preparation of the concoction.

The team of professors, led by Sri Venkateswara Ayurveda College Principal P. Muralikrishna, made a careful study of the ingredients and announced that the drug could be prepared on a large scale at the TTD’s in-house pharmacy at Narasingapuram, near Chandragiri.

“The mixture, containing 18 ingredients, is safe for administration to the patients having COVID-19 symptoms,” Dr. Muralikrishna observed.

Mr. Bhaskar Reddy, who addressed the media after the meeting on Sunday, announced that the drug could be promoted as immunity booster and produced on a large scale by the TTD.

“The TTD has the infrastructure to produce the medicine on a large scale, and will take it up after the preparation gets the appropriate nod from the ICMR and AYUSH departments,” he added.

‘Complete study at the earliest’

Staff Reporter in Nellore writes: Meanwhile, CPI national secretary K. Narayana urged the ICMR to complete its study early and give its nod for the “herbal concoction” based on its findings.

Visiting Krishnapatnam for an interaction with those who had used the preparation made by Mr. Anandaiah, the CPI leader said that over 60,000 people had consumed the preparation provided free of cost.

“They have not experienced any harmful side effects,” Mr. Narayana claimed, and added that Mr. Anandaiah, who served the society without any profit motive, should be encouraged.

Fearing a threat to the life of Mr. Anandaiah, allegedly from the corporate sector that had invested huge sums on the manufacture of drugs and production of vaccines, Mr. Narayana urged the police to step up security for him.

Mr. Narayana felt that the Indian system of medicine, which had been in vogue for centuries, was “time tested.”