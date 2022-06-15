Andhra Pradesh

Hemachandra Reddy re-appointed as APSCHE chairman

K. Hemachandra Reddy, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, JNTU- Anantapur, has been appointed as Chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), for a second term of three years. A GO was released to this effect on Wednesday.


