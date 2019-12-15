Helplines, special counters set up for stranded railway passengers

The South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada division has made special arrangements for the stranded passengers in view of the ongoing agitations in northeastern region.

Special helpline centres have been set up at Vijayawada with No.0866-2578618, Rajahmundry No.0883-2420541 and 0883-2420543 and Anakapalle No.08924-221698. A special assistance booth has also been opened to guide the passengers.

Special booking and refund counters have been arranged at Anakapalle, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and other major railway stations to disseminate information to the passengers. Frequent announcements were being given on cancellation and termination of trains and catering arrangements were made for the stranded passengers.

Travellers shifted

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Vijayawada, P. Srinivas on Sunday said with regard to train No.18646 (Hyderabad-Howrah) East Coast Express, which was terminated at Anakapalle, about 986 passengers of different classes were shifted to train No.17016 (Hyderabad-Bhubaneswar) Visakha Express with the assistance of squad TTEs, RPF personnel, luggage porters and other staff.

Railway staff were deployed at all important stations of the North section of Vijayawada division to guide the stranded passengers. Branch officers were instructed to monitor the situation and crowd control measures at various stations from the control rooms, the DRM said.

Mr. Srinivas appealed to the stranded passengers to make use of the helpline centres, special assistance booths and other facilities made in the stations. The railway officers are giving updated information and releasing special bulletins on cancellation of trains and were displaying the trains numbers with names on the televisions and LED screens on platforms, the DRM added.