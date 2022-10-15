Helpline started in Krishna district for flood information, assistance

Collector appeals to people to stay alert as flood level is rising

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
October 15, 2022 22:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishna district Collector P. Ranjit Basha has asked the officials and people in the flood-prone areas of the district to stay alert as the flood level in the Krishna river is rising.

In a release, he said that the flood discharge at Prakasam Barrage was 4.54 lakh cusecs on Saturday evening and it might further increase later.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said all the officials of the island villages should stay alert and caution local people about the flood situation. A flood helpline had been set up at the Collector office and people could dial 08672-252572 for flood-related information and help. The people of the Machilipatnam revenue division could dial 9849903982 and those from Vuyyuru 9849231336 for help.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
flood
rivers

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app