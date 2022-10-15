Helpline started in Krishna district for flood information, assistance

ADVERTISEMENT
Krishna district Collector P. Ranjit Basha has asked the officials and people in the flood-prone areas of the district to stay alert as the flood level in the Krishna river is rising.
In a release, he said that the flood discharge at Prakasam Barrage was 4.54 lakh cusecs on Saturday evening and it might further increase later.
He said all the officials of the island villages should stay alert and caution local people about the flood situation. A flood helpline had been set up at the Collector office and people could dial 08672-252572 for flood-related information and help. The people of the Machilipatnam revenue division could dial 9849903982 and those from Vuyyuru 9849231336 for help.
