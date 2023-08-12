Helpline set up to assist Telugu people stuck in Niger 

August 12, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The A.P. Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has set up a 24/7 helpdesk to assist Non Resident Telugus (NRTs) stuck in the strife-torn Niger. An APNRTS release said such NRTs and families may contact helpline numbers +91-8500027678, 0863-2340678 for assistance.

APNRTS also said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Niger to leave the country as soon as possible, while noting that since the African country’s airspace has been closed temporarily due to the unrest, they should take utmost care in leaving through land borders.

Besides, the MEA advised the Indian nationals planning to travel to Niger to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalises.

According to MEA, an estimated 250 Indians are currently residing in Niger. The Indian Embassy in Niamey is trying to ensure their safety and is facilitating logistical support for their departure through land borders. The Indian Embassy requested all Indian nationals to get themselves registered by calling its helpline number +22799759975 in case of emergencies.

