ADVERTISEMENT

Helpline set up to assist Telugu people stuck in Niger 

August 12, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The A.P. Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has set up a 24/7 helpdesk to assist Non Resident Telugus (NRTs) stuck in the strife-torn Niger. An APNRTS release said such NRTs and families may contact helpline numbers +91-8500027678, 0863-2340678 for assistance. 

APNRTS also said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Niger to leave the country as soon as possible, while noting that since the African country’s airspace has been closed temporarily due to the unrest, they should take utmost care in leaving through land borders. 

Besides, the MEA advised the Indian nationals planning to travel to Niger to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalises. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to MEA, an estimated 250 Indians are currently residing in Niger. The Indian Embassy in Niamey is trying to ensure their safety and is facilitating logistical support for their departure through land borders. The Indian Embassy requested all Indian nationals to get themselves registered by calling its helpline number +22799759975 in case of emergencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US