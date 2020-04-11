Andhra Pradesh

Helpline opened for non-COVID-19 patients

So far, 5,000 patients availed of the service: PAV

The lockdown, being implemented in the State and across the nation to check the spread of COVID-19, is causing problems to people with health issues other than COVID-19.

To overcome this problem, Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) and Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) in association with doctors associations opened a free 24/7 helpline (040-48214595) service. Within six days of opening of the helpline, 5,000 patients have availed of the service, says PAV general secretary T. Kameswara Rao.

People of Visakhapatnam can also avail of the helpline service to find solutions to their health problems. About 200 doctors are extending their services round the clock. So far, 12 lives have already been saved by the helpline service, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 11, 2020 6:15:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/helpline-opened-for-non-covid-19-patients/article31318073.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY