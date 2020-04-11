Helpline opened for non-COVID-19 patients

The lockdown, being implemented in the State and across the nation to check the spread of COVID-19, is causing problems to people with health issues other than COVID-19.

To overcome this problem, Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) and Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) in association with doctors associations opened a free 24/7 helpline (040-48214595) service. Within six days of opening of the helpline, 5,000 patients have availed of the service, says PAV general secretary T. Kameswara Rao.

People of Visakhapatnam can also avail of the helpline service to find solutions to their health problems. About 200 doctors are extending their services round the clock. So far, 12 lives have already been saved by the helpline service, he added.