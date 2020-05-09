A helpline number has been opened by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), on the directions of the State Legal Services Authority, to provide assistance to the victims of the gas leak from the LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram in the city. DLSA Chairperson and Principal District Judge B.S. Bhanumathi noted that victims of the gas tragedy requiring legal or any other assistance can contact the helpline on 94409 01061.
Helpline opened for gas leak victims
