Helping needy girl students find financial aid

Society helps students utilise scholarships

Education is one of the most important means of empowering girls with the knowledge, skills and self-confidence necessary to participate fully in the development process.

To enable girl students fully explore their academic potential, the Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions’ Society (APSWREIS) has embarked on a drive to promote higher education among girls by helping them utilise the many scholarships sponsored by the governments, corporate companies, NGOs and individuals.

“There are many scholarships for students coming from the less privileged sections, but not many are aware of them. Realising the need to disseminate the information to students about this financial assistance, we are trying to identify such scholarships, especially the girl student-centric ones, and helping the young learners utilise them for their academic growth,” said Bandi Navya, secretary of the society.

In the 2019-20 academic year, as many as 89 girl students, who completed Class 12 from the social welfare schools run by the society in the State and enrolled for a graduation course, were selected for Santoor Women’s Scholarship, which offers a stipend of ₹24,000 per annum till the completion of the course.

“Currently, our students have applied for 11 different scholarships from Classes 5 to 12 and also the recently-passed out batch of students,” said Ms. Navya, informing that besides, nine girl student-centric scholarships had also been identified. “We are awaiting the release of notifications for them,” she said.

The annual stipend ranges from ₹9,000 to ₹75,000 and so far, 4,500 students had applied for these 11 scholarships with the collective support of the district office, school staff and parents. The secretary said efforts were on to encourage more number of students to apply.

The 11 scholarships are Jyoti Prakash (COVID Crisis) Support Scholarship Programme and Digital Bharati Covid Scholarship, applicable for COVID-affected students from Class 1 up to graduation. Students who have either lost their parent (s) since January 2020 or if the earning member of the house had lost their job/employment during the COVID pandemic.

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship is for students of Class 11 (Junior Intermediate), HDFC Bank Parivarthan’s ECS Scholarship is for students of Classes 6 to 12 (Inter final year), HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECS Scholarship for UG and PG Students and Dr. Abdul Kalam Scholarship for Medical/Engineering Aspirants is for students who have completed Class 12 (Intermediate final year) aspiring to pursue medical and engineering courses.

Besides, Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarships are on offer in five different categories of students.

The girl student-centric scholarships include AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls, Santoor Women’s Scholarship, Tata Housing Scholarships for Meritorious Girl Students, Glow and Lovely Career Foundation Scholarship, Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme for Minorities Girls, L’Oreal India for Young Women in Science Scholarship, Post-Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child, Legrand Scholarship Programme and Dr. Reddy’s Foundation Sashakt Scholarship.