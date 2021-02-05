Helpdesks set up for local body poll candidates in Anantapur

Helpdesk officials checking the nomination papers at Rayadurg in Anantapur district on Thursday.

The officials verify the documents before nominations are submitted

The district administration has set up helpdesks for candidates of the local body elections to ensure their nomination papers are not rejected due to lack of clarity in information or supporting documents if they are otherwise democratically eligible.

Collector Gandham Chandrudu has taken the initiative to set helpdesks at all MPDO offices, where the Returning Officer are accepting the nomination papers.

“We have trained the staff of Tahsildar and MPDO offices for the purpose. The helpdesk verify the nomination papers submitted by every candidate before they are submitted. This also helps save time and the running around,” said Mr. Chandrudu. The helpdesk verifies if the names of teh candidates figure in the electoral roll, including that of the proposers.

Minimising rejections

“We have been able to minimise the number of rejections on administrative grounds, making it easier for the Returning Officers and the candidates,” he said.

In Kalyandurg Revenue Division, where the second phase of elections are due on February 13, the nomination process picked up pace on Thursday.

The Collector inspected the process at several MPDO offices and interacted with candidates about the helpdesk.

As many as 51 helpdesks have been set up in the Kadiri division, followed by Kalyandurg (36) and Dharmavaram (28).