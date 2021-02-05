Helpdesks set up for local body poll candidates in Anantapur

The district administration has set up helpdesks for candidates of the local body elections to ensure their nomination papers are not rejected due to lack of clarity in information or supporting documents if they are otherwise democratically eligible.
Collector Gandham Chandrudu has taken the initiative to set helpdesks at all MPDO offices, where the Returning Officer are accepting the nomination papers.
“We have trained the staff of Tahsildar and MPDO offices for the purpose. The helpdesk verify the nomination papers submitted by every candidate before they are submitted. This also helps save time and the running around,” said Mr. Chandrudu. The helpdesk verifies if the names of teh candidates figure in the electoral roll, including that of the proposers.
Minimising rejections
“We have been able to minimise the number of rejections on administrative grounds, making it easier for the Returning Officers and the candidates,” he said.
In Kalyandurg Revenue Division, where the second phase of elections are due on February 13, the nomination process picked up pace on Thursday.
The Collector inspected the process at several MPDO offices and interacted with candidates about the helpdesk.
As many as 51 helpdesks have been set up in the Kadiri division, followed by Kalyandurg (36) and Dharmavaram (28).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath