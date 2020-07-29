Andhra Pradesh

Helpdesks at COVID Hospitals in Anantapur

The Anantapur district administration has set up helpdesks at seven designated COVID-19 Hospitals — both public and private — to ensure information flow and coordination.

The helpdesk at KIMS Saveera (08554-234234) will work from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Following are the helpdesk numbers of each hospital: GGH Anantapur - 08554275034; Hindupur Government Hospital - 08556224255, 8328566367, 9866356033, 9959248323, 9703821857, 9642154532 and 9885200446; RDT Bathalapalli Hospital - 08559-244210, 8179404416, 9542393984, 9573888860, 6303344682, 9014071824 and 9740154108; Divya Sri Hospital (Anantapur) - 08554274322; Amaravathi Hospital (Anantapur) - 08554-231567; Care and Cure Hospital (Anantapur) - 08554220555.

