Helpdesk launched for Gulf workers in Rayachoti of Andhra Pradesh

February 22, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

People working in the Gulf countries and job aspirants can seek police help by dialling the helpline number 8688830014

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Annamayya district Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju addressing the media at Rayachoti on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Annamayya district police on February 22 (Wednesday) launched an Emigration Helpdesk for the convenience of the workers working in the Gulf countries.

Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju, who inaugurated the helpdesk with the number 8688830014 at Rayachoti, said that a large number of people from the district go to the Gulf countries in search of jobs. In this process, several workers, particularly women, often complain to the police about cheating by agents.

The allegations are that the agents initially promise the workers of some specified jobs, but force them to do menial work after they land in the Gulf countries. “There are instances of women workers seeking help from the Annamayya district police for their return to India. We have helped many women in this regard after settling disputes with their job agents,” the SP said.

Mr. Raju said that a few weeks ago, a meeting was organised with the agents hiring manpower for jobs in the Gulf countries. The helpdesk was mooted after getting their feedback, he added.

The SP suggested that the people looking for jobs in the Gulf countries can register themselves through the helpline, along with the information about their job agents. “This will help protect the workers and serve as a caution to agents against fraud and cheating,” the SP said.

