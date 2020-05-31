Help workers in cinemas, CPI urges CM

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna urged the State government to come to the rescue of people working in the cinema theatres.

In a letter to the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, Mr. Ramakrishna said that there were around 15,000 people working in the cinema theatres across 13 districts of the State.

The theatres have been closed since the fist phase of lockdown was imposed across the country in March.

The managements of cinema theatres have not been paying salaries to the workers for the last two months. They were facing hardships due to the lockdown. The government should help them, he said.