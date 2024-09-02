Help will reach every rain-affected individual, asserts Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the State government is leaving no stone unturned to help the rain-affected people in the State.

“Justice will be done to every individual who has suffered loss. Saving lives is the top priority of the government,” Mr. Naidu said at a review meeting conducted at the office of the A.P. Disaster Management Authority on September 1 (Sunday).

“Every section of society that has suffered losses will receive help. Relief measures will be taken up on a war-footing. Government help will continue until normalcy is restored,” he said, adding, that people were requested to take part in the relief operations in whatever measure they could.

‘Use drones’

He directed the officials to use drones and CC cameras to monitor the situation real time. Crop loss would be assessed as soon as the flood receded, and drones could be put to use for that too, he added.

“Not a single farmer should suffer loss, and compensation should reach every one of them. A report on the extent of crop loss will be sent to the Union government for necessary assistance,” Mr. Naidu said

An assessment of the damage caused to houses and loss of head of cattle would also be taken up. As per preliminary reports, agricultural crop was affected in 1,11,259 hectares and horticulture crop in 7,360 hectares, he said. The government shifted more than 17,000 people to 107 relief camps across the State, he added.

More than 28.5 cm of rainfall was recorded across the State. While three districts recorded more than 60% rainfall, 19 districts witnessed 20-50% rainfall.

He further said that rice, pulses, sugar and vegetables were being supplied in the flood-affected areas. Mr. Naidu said all reservoirs were brimming to the full.

“In this scenario, it is necessary to discharge the floodwaters as and when they reach the reservoirs. For instance, water is being discharged at full capacity from Srisailam. It is reaching the Nagarjuna Sagar and the Pulichintala projects downstream. Water from Budameru and other streams from Nalgonda and Khammam districts in Telangana too is reaching the Prakasam Barrage. As much as 8.90 lakh cusecs was discharged by afternoon from the barrage, and it may touch 10 lakh cusecs by September 2 (Monday),” Mr. Naidu added.

