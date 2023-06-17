HamberMenu
Help VMC emulate best practices of northeastern cities, Vijayawada Mayor tells Corporators

Mayor, Commissioner interact with the Corporators who returned from a study tour of six cities

June 17, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi asked the corporators who returned from the North East Knowledge Tour to help the civic body emulate best practices observed in the cities of northeastern States.

Ms. Bhagyalakshmi along with VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar congratulated the Corporators for completing the knowledge tour at a meeting here on Saturday.

Ms. Bhagyalakshmi said that Vijayawada bagged the fifth place in Swachh Survekshan, fourth place in Climate Smart Cities ranking and others so far. She said with the help of inputs from the elected representatives who visited cities in the tour the civic body should implement the best practices.

The Commissioner asked the Corporators to implement the practices they have observed in the tour at their ward level in the city.

A total of 52 members, including Corporators of YSRCP and TDP and staff, visited Guwahati, Shillong, Siliguri, Gangtok, Darjeeling and Kolkata cities.

