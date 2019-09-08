‘Help tribals overcome nutritional deficiency’

Anakapalle Lok Sabha member B.V. Satyavati has called for spreading awareness about nutrition among rural and tribal women to help them overcome nutritional deficiencies.

Addressing the Nutrition Month Celebrations organised by the Department of Women Welfare and Child Development as part of ‘Poshan Abhiyan’ at the Zilla Parishad conference hall on Saturday, Dr. Satyavati said the nutritional values in millets, green leafy vegetables and fruits that could be tapped economically should be communicated to women in rural and tribal areas.

Exhibition inaugurated

Dr. Satyavati inaugurated an exhibition of nutritional food items.

Poshan Abhiyan is a flagship programme of the Union Government to improve nutritional outcomes for children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating women.

Joint Collector-2 N.V. Suryakala said that government departments and ASHA and Anganwadi workers should work in coordination for the success of the programme. Awareness should be created on institutional deliveries, anaemia, periodic health checkups, breast feeding and personal hygiene.

District Adolescent Resource Centre Coordinator Y. Sunanda underlined the importance of using papaya, wheat, jaggery, ragi, drumstick leaves and small fry in preparing nutritional food.