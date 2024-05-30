‘Help students understand importance of career education, life skills’

The Commissioner of Intermediate Education, Saurabh Gaur, on May 30 (Thursday), said students should be made to understand the importance of career education and life skills from the school stage.

Speaking at a meeting held to review the implementation of a pilot career education programme, in collaboration with Melbourne University (Australia) at the Samagra Shiksha office, Mr. Gaur said the Department of School Education and the Department of Intermediate Education should jointly prepare a plan to conduct this programme and asked officials of the Samagra Shiksha wing and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to do the needful.

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao informed that the career education program has been implemented in five districts of the State—Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram—in 100 government schools and 20 junior colleges for students of Classes 8-12 since last year. He gave guidelines to principals and teachers on the topics to be covered in the next academic year.

CEO of Global Educational Services Raquel Sheroff, who participated on behalf of the University of Melbourne, explained the future activities in career education.

Principals and teachers who effectively implemented the career education program in their schools in the last academic year were honoured.

State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIEMAT) Director V. N. Mastanaiah, Kasturba Gandhi BaliSka Vidyalayas Secretary D. Madhusudana Rao, SCERT representative Sudhalakshmi, UNICEF representative B. Priyanka and others participated in the review meeting.

