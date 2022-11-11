‘HELP’ sensitises Prakasam villagers on HIV and social stigma

Vulnerable sections are counselled for undergoing test and treatment, says HELP Intervention Group Project Director

S. Murali ONGOLE
November 11, 2022 20:15 IST

Social activists sensitising a group of people on HIV, AIDS at Medermetla village in Prakasam district on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Prema (name changed) kept away from testing for HIV and AIDS due to social stigma associated with the disease. Thanks to intervention by the HELP, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), she has not only undergone the tests but also taking the anti-retroviral therapy, says HELP Intervention Group Project Director B.V. Sagar.

‘’We are persuading the vulnerable section of people to undergo test and treatment without interruptions,” he said after an interaction with a group of people at Medermetla in Prakasam district on November 11 (Friday).

‘’We are able to reach out to more people who silently suffer without getting diagnosed,” he explained after impressing upon the villagers to stay away from illicit relationship.

Commercial sex workers in the area were counselled to ensure use of condoms to prevent HIV infection and other sexually-transmitted diseases, he said.

Medermetla Sub-Inspector M.E. Sivakumar promised support from the police to commercial sex workers facing harassment.

The challenge was to identify all high-risk persons and start the ART treatment early to reduce the number of persons succumbing to HIV over a period as the the high-risk group usually remain undetected, they said.

