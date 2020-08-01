Help pours in for Yadadri’s orphaned trio

Alair legislator and Government whip G. Sunitha said three children in Atmakur (M), in her Assembly constituency, who became orphaned after losing their single mother last week, will be the State’s responsibility.

“IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has given the assurance. The government will take responsibility of the three children and their education till they are able to manage on their own. The girl’s marriage, too, will be our responsibility,” she said.

However, it was actor Sonu Sood, the first ‘responder’ who took to Twitter on July 31 to say, “They are no longer orphans. They will be my responsibility.”

His assurance came as a reply when an electronic media outlet tagged him to a screenshot of the eldest nine-year-old child, Manohar, taking care of his two siblings, Yashwanth, and Lasya.

According to locals, the family’s head Gattu Sathaiah died last year after which his wife Anuradha had to run the family by working in the fields. She passed away on Tuesday due to an unknown illness. Her last rites were performed with contributions and help from residents in the village.

But after Mr. Sood’s word on Friday, support kept pouring in for the siblings, who only have their uncle, Mahesh, now.

Local police handed over ₹10,000 cash for the children’s immediate expenses while Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy gave them ₹50,000 and made a few other promises for help.

The third and latest entrant to ‘taking full responsibility of the three’, was Telugu producer V. Venkata Ramana Reddy aka Dil Raju, who reportedly made the instant decision to adopt them at the behest of Minister for Panchayati Raj, E. Dayakar Rao. “When I requested, he called the gram sarpanch and adopted the three children immediately. The Minister phoned Dil Raju and congratulated for his action (sic),” the Minister’s Twitter page stated.