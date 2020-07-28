Help pours in for stranded Russians

Two Russian women who were stuck in Tirupati since the beginning of the lockdown and had run out of money to go back to their home country, finally found reason for cheer after a social activist came to their help.
Esther and her mother Olivia had come to Tirupati on a pilgrimage, and were stuck in the city after a nationwide lockdown was clamped in March. Their money soon ran out, forcing Olivia to travel to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh to seek financial help from fellow Russians staying there. However, with no word from her mother, Esther (32) was in despair.
Meanwhile, Deepa Venkat, social activist and daughter of Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu met the woman, who was staying at a hotel here on Tuesday, and offered her all help to reach her home country. Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and BJP State secretary G. Bhanuprakash Reddy also called on her and assured to get her mother Olivia to Tirupati from where the duo will travel back to Russia.
