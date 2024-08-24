ADVERTISEMENT

Help people suffering from kidney ailments: CPI(M) to Andhra govt.

Published - August 24, 2024 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

In the past ten years, 300 people have died due to kidney ailments in A. Konduru mandal in NTR district, and the governments are responsible for this situation, said CPI(M) leader Ch. Babu Rao.

Speaking at a protest organised in front of A. Konduru mandal office on August 24 (Saturday), Mr. Babu Rao claimed that this year alone 63 people have died due to kidney ailments in the mandal.

“Most villages in the mandal do not have access to Krishna water. They are all dependent on groundwater, which has a high concentration of fluoride, for their drinking needs. It is the responsibility of the governments to provide fresh water to people. But here, what is happening is a political slugfest, while people are ignored,” Mr. Babu Rao said.

CPI(M) leaders pointed out that while alcohol is available 24 hours here, water is not. They demanded an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the deceased, financial aid to those suffering from kidney ailments, provision of medicines for free and constitution of a team of medical experts to look into the issue.

The villagers, some of whom came in wheelchairs, submitted petitions to officials at the office.

