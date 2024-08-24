GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Help people suffering from kidney ailments: CPI(M) to Andhra govt.

Published - August 24, 2024 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

In the past ten years, 300 people have died due to kidney ailments in A. Konduru mandal in NTR district, and the governments are responsible for this situation, said CPI(M) leader Ch. Babu Rao.

Speaking at a protest organised in front of A. Konduru mandal office on August 24 (Saturday), Mr. Babu Rao claimed that this year alone 63 people have died due to kidney ailments in the mandal.

“Most villages in the mandal do not have access to Krishna water. They are all dependent on groundwater, which has a high concentration of fluoride, for their drinking needs. It is the responsibility of the governments to provide fresh water to people. But here, what is happening is a political slugfest, while people are ignored,” Mr. Babu Rao said.

CPI(M) leaders pointed out that while alcohol is available 24 hours here, water is not. They demanded an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the deceased, financial aid to those suffering from kidney ailments, provision of medicines for free and constitution of a team of medical experts to look into the issue.

The villagers, some of whom came in wheelchairs, submitted petitions to officials at the office.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.