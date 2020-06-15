Andhra Pradesh

Help migrated workers: Srikakulam new SP

Srikakulam new Superintendent of Police Amit taking charge in his office on Monday.

| Photo Credit: K. SRINIVASA RAO

Srikakulam new Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar instructed police personnel to respect and help migrated labourers and others returning to their native places from different parts of the country.

A 2014 batch IPS officer, Mr. Amit has taken over the charge of SP of Srikakulam district from R.N. Ammi Reddy, who has been transferred as Guntur Urban SP. Mr. Amit had previously worked as an Officer on Special Duty(OSD) in Paderu and a commandant of III battalion in Kakinada of East Godavari district.

After taking the charge, he conducted a review meeting with senior police officials to know the situation of COVID-19 in the district.

Later speaking to media, Mr. Amit said COVID-19 protocol would be implemented in letter and spirit to combat the pandemic and sought cooperation from people for the same.

