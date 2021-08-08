Help @ hand

08 August 2021 23:09 IST

Increasing downloads of Disha app reflect the growing confidence among women in the security offered by the application and the ease of its use

The Disha app, an initiative taken up by the State government for the safety of women, is gaining popularity by the day and has overtaken ‘Dial 100’ helpline in the number of calls received a day.

The Disha Control Room at Tech Tower, A.P. Police Headquarters, Mangalagiri, has been receiving more than 15,000 calls per day against 5,000 by Dial 100 Control Room.

Police personnel, village and ward volunteers and public representatives have been promoting the app from village level.

“Disha app, the first of its kind in the country, is a weapon for women. Women and students have responded well and are downloading the application,” says Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita.

“We are trying to deliver instant justice to victims in the cases related to crime against women. Setting up of special courts and strengthening of Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs) are under way. The campaign by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers and bureaucrats to promote the app reflects the priority being given to security of women and girls in the State,” she adds.

“Women are feeling more secure using the app and approaching the police without any fear,” says Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.

Multi-pronged approach

The app has won many awards at the national level. The Disha Mahila Police Stations, Disha Patrolling Vehicles, Integrated Crime Scene Management Vehicles, FSLs, Disha Special Courts and other initiatives have helped enhance security for women. “After the Chief Minister has launched a campaign recently, downloads have increased. About 1 lakh women and girls are downloading the app every day,” says Mr. Sawang.

A policewoman, Ratna Kumari, who visited many houses to enlighten women on the app under the Agiripalli police limits in Krishna district, says it is a boon for women and thanks Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the AP Police for launching the technology in the State.

“Many women are showing interest to download the app in villages. We are conducting awareness programmes on the initiatives being taken up by the government for women’s safety in the State,” says Sirisha, a volunteer in Eluru.

“The calls on the app are mostly related to incidents of eve-teasing, women missing, abduction, domestic violence, accidents and mischief by pranksters,” says Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal.

“The newly inducted Mahila Police are explaining and helping women download and register the Disha app on their android phones. So far, 6.8 lakh downloads have been registered in West Godavari, and we are monitoring the action taken on the calls on a daily basis,” explains Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma.

West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Prakasam and Kurnool districts have seen the maximum downloads of the app, says Disha App Special Officer and DIG B. Rajakumari. “The recent arrest of a person who lured about 300 women through social media groups in Kadapa district was based on a Disha SOS call. Many eve-teasers have been arrested following Disha app alerts,” adds Ms. Rajakumari.