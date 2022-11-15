Help genuine beneficiaries avail of welfare scheme benefits, Jagan tells YSRCP cadre  

November 15, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has exhorted the YSR Congress Patry (YSRCP) activists from the Visakhapatnam North assembly constituency to prepare for the elections by taking forward the good work done by the government.

Addressing a meeting of the party activists from his camp office at Tadepalli on November 15 (Tuesday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the YSRCP workers must take part in the door-to-door programmes and reach out to people in every ward.

The Chief Minister also discussed the development and implementation of welfare schemes in the constituency and enquired about the problems being faced by the party activists. “During the door-to-door programmes, the YSRCP activists must identify the people who are not getting the benefits of the welfare schemes. They must help the genuine beneficiaries avail of the benefits,” he said.

Reiterating that 98% of the promises mentioned in the YSRCP manifesto have been fulfilled, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the YSRCP cadre must strive for winning all 175 Assembly seats. Visakhapatnam is the largest city in the State.

“About 76% of the houses in the Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency have been covered under welfare schemes. Of the 1.05 lakh houses, about 80,000 have received the benefits of welfare schemes in a transparent manner. Given the situation, we should think why winning all 175 assembly seats is not possible,” he said.

YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency coordinator K.K. Raju were also present on the occasion.