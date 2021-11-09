Help from Odisha sought to end border dispute

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

09 November 2021 00:26 IST

Several people’s representatives including Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao, Parvatipuram MLA Alajangi Jogarao and Saluru legislator Peedika Rajannadora on Monday urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaiak to co-operate with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to ensure amicable solutions to the border dispute of the Kotia villages and pending irrigation projects such as Janjavati, Vamsadhara Phase-II.

Addressing the media, Mr.Srinivasa Rao said Odisha’s cooperation was needed to put an end to the problems of the Kotia villages as a majority of the residents there wanted to be under the administration of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Jogarao said construction of Jhanjavati project would assure irrigation facilities to thousands of acres in Parvatipuram, Kurupam and other mandals. He hailed Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s initiative of meeting Mr. Naveen Patnaik.

Security arrangement

Meanwhile, the Srikakulam administration is taking all care for security arrangements for the Chief Minister who is scheduled to attend a marriage function in Pathpatnam on November 9.

The leaders of CPI(M) reportedly have planned to meet the Chief Minister, seeking justice for the evacuees of the Vamsadhara