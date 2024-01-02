ADVERTISEMENT

Help fishermen benefit from PMMSY, says Union Minister Parshottam Rupala

January 02, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - GUNTUR

Work on the ₹450-crore aqua park at Nizampatnam has already begun, says Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Fisheries Parshottam Rupala at a programme organised at Nizampatnam in Bapatla district on Tuesday.

Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Parshottam Rupala has asked the district officials and bankers to help the fishing community derive the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a Central government scheme that is aimed at bringing about ecologically healthy, economically viable, and socially inclusive development of the fisheries sector.

Mr. Parshottam Rupala was speaking at a programme organised at Nizampatnam in Bapatla district on January 2 (Tuesday). Of the four aqua parks sanctioned across the country, one was located in Nizampatnam, and works on the ₹450-crore project had already started, he added.

The Union Minister also said that the Central government had sanctioned loans to the farmers at Nizampatnam through the Kisan Credit Card.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP Raya Sabha members Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and B. Masthan, and Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US