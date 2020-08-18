Help desk set up for theflood-affected

The civic body has set up a 24-hour help desk to address the concerns of those affected by floods and heavy rain in the city.

People can dial 0866-2424172 or WhatsApp to 8181960909 and register their grievance, be it stagnation of water on roads, flooding, drainage overflow, landslide or boulders rolling down on the hillslope areas.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that the help desk would be available round-the-clock and teams have been deployed to address issues of the residents.

Meanwhile, the outflow of floodwater at Prakasam Barrage continues to be around 1.33 lakh cusecs as of Monday evening. The Barrage is receiving about 1.29 lakh cusecs of water as of 6 p.m. and discharging about 1.33 lakh cusecs.