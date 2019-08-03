Help desk for filing Income Tax returns inaugurated at Secretariat

Principal Secretary (General Administration) R.P. Sisodia inaugurated an ‘e-Sahyog Abhiyaan’ help desk for Income Tax (IT) payers at the Secretariat on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sisodia said IT returns had to be filed compulsorily within the stipulated time even if no tax was charged and observed that some employees tended to be negligent due to a lack of awareness.

He said the Central government had introduced online filing of IT returns, which every taxpayer should utilise.

Employees at the Secretariat could henceforth avail themselves of the services rendered by the help desk for filing their Income Tax returns without any hassles, he said.

Principal Commissioner of IT M. Bhupal Reddy, Joint Commissioner J. Sandhya Rani and Assistant Commissioner Swetha were among those present.