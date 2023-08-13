HamberMenu
Help at hand for students who want to pursue medical education in Uzbekistan

August 13, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry and Tashkent Medical Academy (TMA) have launched a toll-free number—18001232931—and an official website —www.studyinuzbek.uz for students interested in pursuing medical education at the Academy or any other institute in that country.

A delegation from Uzbekistan is here to clarify doubts, offer guidance and register spot admissions with scholarships up to ₹5 lakh through a series of workshops in Andhra Pradesh and other States. The awareness sessions are aimed at protecting students from deceitful agents who falsely promise admissions and disappear after collecting hefty amounts from hapless students.

Chairman of AP Official Language Commission P. Vijaya Babu said Neo Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology was the strategic partner assisting the TMA in offering standard medical education to Indian students by providing them books and faculty, a smart teaching programme and master classes for ‘Next’ examination, hostel facility with Indian food and additional scholarships up to ₹5 lakh.

Indian representative of Uzbekistan Health Ministry Divya Raj Reddy, Assistant Rector of TMA S. Akramjon, Head of the Educational Department A.F. Xusanovna, Vice-Dean J. Kholmatov and others spoke.

