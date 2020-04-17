Help at hand for pregnant women in remote areas

In the wake of the continuing lockdown in the State, the government is taking measures for extending medical aid to pregnant women, particularly in tribal hamlets, and making arrangements for safe delivery.

According to the data available with the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department, there are about 2.80 lakh pregnant women in the State, and the government is providing nutritious diet to them.

Instructions have been given to Anganwadi workers, supervisors, Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) and Project Directors (PDs) of all districts to check the health condition of pregnant women frequently by undertaking door-to-door visits.

‘A few days to go’

“We have the list of pregnant women who were given delivery dates in the months of April and May. Expected date of delivery of about 30,000 women is a few days away. Steps will be taken for providing care to both mother and child,” said WD&CW Director Krithika Shukla.

Anganwadi staff were instructed to have the phone numbers of doctors, PHC staff, 108, 108 and 102 services and ambulances. Staff working in centres located in red zones and hotspots should be more alert and maintain contact with family members, Dr. Shukla told The Hindu on Friday.

“The CDPOs, PDs and the Anganwadi staff staying in island villages and inaccessible areas in Krishna, East and West Godavari districts and employees working in the Rampachodavaram, Buttaigudem, Parvatipuram and Paderu Agency areas should keep sufficient stock of medicines and necessary material. Emergency phone numbers should be shared with the family members of pregnant women. As per the data collected by our staff, more than 1,000 women were given delivery dates in the next two months in each district,” Dr. Krithika said.

The staff, during their visits to houses, should enlighten pregnant and lactating women on prevention of COVID-19, the director said and praised the Anganwadi staff who facilitated safe delivery in various districts during the lockdown period.

“Several tribal hamlets, located far away from Primary Health Centres (PHCs) on State borders, have come under red zones. Our endeavour is to extend timely help to pregnant women in these areas,” the Director said.