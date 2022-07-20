Andhra Pradesh

Help Andhra Pradesh build fishing harbours, Anakapalli MP urges Centre

Sumit Bhattacharjee VISAKHAPATNAM July 20, 2022 18:28 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 18:28 IST

Member of Parliament from Anakapalli B. Satyavathi has requested the Union government to financially support the State Government’s endeavour to construct fishing harbours.

During the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Dr. Satyavathi pointed out that the State government proposed to construct eight fishing harbours at Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam, Uppada, Budagatlapalem, Pudimedaka, Kothapatnam and Biyapputipa, and each was estimated to cost about ₹400 crore.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The endeavour is expected to transform the lives of the fishermen in the State and stop their migration from Andhra Pradesh to other States, chiefly Gujarat, due to lack of proper infrastructure,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Satyavathi also pointed out that the new fishing harbours would help anchor about 10,000 mechanised boats. Further, they would help the fishermen catch about 3 lakh tonnes of fish annually, due to which more that one lakh fishermen would get livelihood, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
politics
Read more...