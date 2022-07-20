Help Andhra Pradesh build fishing harbours, Anakapalli MP urges Centre
‘State proposes to construct eight such facilities, each at a cost of ₹400 crore’
Member of Parliament from Anakapalli B. Satyavathi has requested the Union government to financially support the State Government’s endeavour to construct fishing harbours.
During the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Dr. Satyavathi pointed out that the State government proposed to construct eight fishing harbours at Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam, Uppada, Budagatlapalem, Pudimedaka, Kothapatnam and Biyapputipa, and each was estimated to cost about ₹400 crore.
“The endeavour is expected to transform the lives of the fishermen in the State and stop their migration from Andhra Pradesh to other States, chiefly Gujarat, due to lack of proper infrastructure,” she said.
Dr. Satyavathi also pointed out that the new fishing harbours would help anchor about 10,000 mechanised boats. Further, they would help the fishermen catch about 3 lakh tonnes of fish annually, due to which more that one lakh fishermen would get livelihood, she said.
