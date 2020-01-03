Helmet rule violators fined in Tirupati

Wearing a helmet is now compulsory in Tirupati. After a series of public meetings, awareness rallies and motorcycle yatras, the Tirupati Urban Police got down to enforcing the rule on Thursday. The personnel met motorcyclists on the road and counselled them.

A special drive was conducted at Ramachandra Pushkarini, where two-wheelers were stopped and the importance of wearing a helmet was explained.

Superintendent of Police Gajarao Bhupal said it was time for stern action on the violators, as sufficient time had been given for the public to fall in line. The counselling session extended into a session for imposing fine on the violators.

With the e-challan system, the SMS on the e-fine of ₹100 (for first time offence) was sent directly to the registered mobile number of the two-wheeler owner. Those still not adhering to the rules would be in for trouble, as their vehicles would be seized and produced in the court in future, he warned.

With a whopping 929 errant motorcyclists falling under the dragnet, the small police district comprising 11 mandals earned ₹92,900 for the government exchequer on a single day through e-challan.

Deputy Superintendents of Police S. Mustafa (Traffic) and G. Narasappa (Tirupati West division) took part.