Helmet made mandatory for government employees in Kakinada district

All government employees including police personnel who attend the office on two-wheelers would not be allowed to enter their office campus without a helmet in Kakinada district. The directive came into force on September 20 (Friday).

District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili issued a circular mandating that every government employee irrespective of their department should wear a helmet while attending duty on a two-wheeler.

All heads of the departments have also been directed to adopt the policy, titled ‘No Helmet-No Admission’. It is mandatory for every employee serving at all levels and cadres. “We have adopted this policy for the safety of the employees. The public who visit government offices should also adopt the policy for road safety requirements,” said Mr. Shan Mohan.