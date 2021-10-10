Andhra Pradesh

Helicopter rides begin at Kanaka Durga temple

Children posing for a photograph at the inaugural of the Heli Ride in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU
Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA 10 October 2021 01:11 IST
Updated: 10 October 2021 01:11 IST

Now, devotees wishing to visit Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam can enjoy a helicopter ride and have a bird’s eye view of Vijayawada city.

The district administration, AP Tourism, Durga temple management and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) are providing the facility, Special Secretary (Tourism) Rajath Bharghava, who inaugurated the helicopter ride, said on Saturday.

Advertising
Advertising

MLA Malladi Vishnu, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Collector J. Nivas, Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, Aviation Corporation Managing Director Bharat Reddy, VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh, Joint Collector L. Siva Shankar, Sub-Collector G.S.S. Praveen Chand, Executive Officer D. Bramaramba and other officials enjoyed the aerial view of the temple.

Mr. Nivas said that devotees can enjoy the helicopter ride from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, up to October 17, by paying ₹3,500 for a six-minute ride and ₹6,000 for a 13 minute-ride.

Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...