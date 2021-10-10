Helicopter rides begin at Kanaka Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA

10 October 2021 01:11 IST

Now, devotees wishing to visit Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam can enjoy a helicopter ride and have a bird’s eye view of Vijayawada city.

The district administration, AP Tourism, Durga temple management and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) are providing the facility, Special Secretary (Tourism) Rajath Bharghava, who inaugurated the helicopter ride, said on Saturday.

MLA Malladi Vishnu, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Collector J. Nivas, Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, Aviation Corporation Managing Director Bharat Reddy, VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh, Joint Collector L. Siva Shankar, Sub-Collector G.S.S. Praveen Chand, Executive Officer D. Bramaramba and other officials enjoyed the aerial view of the temple.

Mr. Nivas said that devotees can enjoy the helicopter ride from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, up to October 17, by paying ₹3,500 for a six-minute ride and ₹6,000 for a 13 minute-ride.