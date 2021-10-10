Andhra Pradesh

Helicopter rides begin at Kanaka Durga temple

Children posing for a photograph at the inaugural of the Heli Ride in Vijayawada on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Now, devotees wishing to visit Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam can enjoy a helicopter ride and have a bird’s eye view of Vijayawada city.

The district administration, AP Tourism, Durga temple management and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) are providing the facility, Special Secretary (Tourism) Rajath Bharghava, who inaugurated the helicopter ride, said on Saturday.

MLA Malladi Vishnu, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Collector J. Nivas, Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, Aviation Corporation Managing Director Bharat Reddy, VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh, Joint Collector L. Siva Shankar, Sub-Collector G.S.S. Praveen Chand, Executive Officer D. Bramaramba and other officials enjoyed the aerial view of the temple.

Mr. Nivas said that devotees can enjoy the helicopter ride from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, up to October 17, by paying ₹3,500 for a six-minute ride and ₹6,000 for a 13 minute-ride.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2021 1:11:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/helicopter-rides-begin-at-kanaka-durga-temple/article36922531.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY