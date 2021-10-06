Helicopter ride atop Indrakeeladri to be a highlight during Dasara

Collector J. Nivas, Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, and VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh inspecting the ongoing works in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

VIJAYAWADA

06 October 2021 00:56 IST

Officials inspect works ahead of festivities

Krishna Collector J. Nivas on Tuesday said a helicopter ride would be a special attraction atop Indrakeeladri Hill during the Dasara festivities that will be held from October 7 to 15.

The Collector, who inspected the arrangements being made for Dasara festivities at the temple and its vicinity, along with City Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu and other officials, said people visiting the temple atop Indrakeeladri will have the opportunity of going on a helicopter ride that will give them a bird’s eye view of Vijayawada city.

Mr. Nivas inspected the ongoing works to create queue lines from Vigneswara temple at Seetammavari Padalu, the parking lot for VIPs and other facilities to ensure smooth darshan for the devotees.

He directed temple Executive Officer D. Bhramaramba and Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh to speed up the works at the queue lines, the prasadam counters, drinking water and other facilities.

Police Commissioner Mr. Srinivasulu said 10,000 devotees would be allowed to the darshan of the Goddess at the temple on each of the nine days of the festivals. To regulate a smooth darshan, officials from the aligned departments of Revenue, Endowment, Irrigation, VMC and the Devasthanam had formed the utsav committee that will oversee the arrangements.

“Besides, police pickets would be set up at bus and railway stations and at all major junctions. Special teams would be monitoring the situation round-the-clock,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

Principal Secretary (Endowments) G. Vani Mohan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K. Babu Rao, and temple Executive Officer D. Bhramaramba inspected the ongoing works at the temple.

The officers visited the ghat road, the kalyana katta, and inspected the construction of a retaining wall at prasadam board, arrangements for free annadanam and the prasad counters at the temple.