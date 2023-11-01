ADVERTISEMENT

Helicopter joyride week launched at Thummalagunta near Tirupati

November 01, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy formally launched the ‘Helicopter joyride week’ at Thummalagunta playground here on Wednesday, which is said to be a new attraction for the devotees visiting Tirupati.

The service is offered by Aero Don Chopper Private Limited of Chennai and will go on till November 7 as part of a special drive. According to TTD Trust Board member Dr. S. Shankar, who is the chairman of Aero Don’s advisory board, the firm’s chopper would be used for extending air ambulance services also.

Expecting a huge response from the public, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy announced that the helicopter ride would boost tourism in the temple city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US