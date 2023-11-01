HamberMenu
Helicopter joyride week launched at Thummalagunta near Tirupati

November 01, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy formally launched the ‘Helicopter joyride week’ at Thummalagunta playground here on Wednesday, which is said to be a new attraction for the devotees visiting Tirupati.

The service is offered by Aero Don Chopper Private Limited of Chennai and will go on till November 7 as part of a special drive. According to TTD Trust Board member Dr. S. Shankar, who is the chairman of Aero Don’s advisory board, the firm’s chopper would be used for extending air ambulance services also.

Expecting a huge response from the public, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy announced that the helicopter ride would boost tourism in the temple city.

