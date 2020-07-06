Held on charge ofissuing fake e-passes

An employee in a private consultancy office, M. Pavan Kumar, who was allegedly issuing e-passes for inter-State travel, was arrested by the Chilakalapudi police on Monday.
A native of Prakasam district, Pavan Kumar, was working in a consultancy at Uppal in Hyderabad.
He allegedly collected money from the public and issued 73 passes for travelling from A.P. to the neighbouring States and vice versa.
The accused forged the signatures of the officials of the DGP’s Office and gave the passes.
When the racket came to light, Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu directed the police to to book a case and take up investigation.
“A decoy party was constituted to trap the accused, who confessed to the crime,” said Chilakalapudi CI Venkata Narayana.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath