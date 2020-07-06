Andhra Pradesh

Held on charge ofissuing fake e-passes

An employee in a private consultancy office, M. Pavan Kumar, who was allegedly issuing e-passes for inter-State travel, was arrested by the Chilakalapudi police on Monday.

A native of Prakasam district, Pavan Kumar, was working in a consultancy at Uppal in Hyderabad.

He allegedly collected money from the public and issued 73 passes for travelling from A.P. to the neighbouring States and vice versa.

The accused forged the signatures of the officials of the DGP’s Office and gave the passes.

When the racket came to light, Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu directed the police to to book a case and take up investigation.

“A decoy party was constituted to trap the accused, who confessed to the crime,” said Chilakalapudi CI Venkata Narayana.

