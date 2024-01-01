Heist in jewellery outlet in Tirupati: Two arrested

January 01, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Yerpedu police on Sunday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the heist at a prominent jewellery outlet. Three armed men wearing masks entered the jewellery outlet in Papanaidupet locality late on Saturday and attempted to steal ornaments.

Local residents, however, mobbed the trio and caught one of them, with the other two fleeing with a handful of jewellery. The arrested one divulged the details of his accomplices upon interrogation by the Yerpedu police, based on which another person was arrested. The third one is at large.