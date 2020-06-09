Heightened attention on water, roads are the ‘game changer’

Even as the state government is hard-pressed for funds for meeting its regular commitments, Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency garnered a sizeable chunk of funds to address its basic necessities.

The allocation is believed to be a ‘game changer’ for the constituency spread across Kadapa and Chittoor districts, known for its perennial backwardness and acute drought.

The Thamballapalle-Madanapalle-Rayachoti belt has always remained synonymous to water scarcity and is a “picture-perfect example” of the aridity that Rayalaseema is known for.

The YSR Congress government, immediately upon coming to power, reassessed the progress of the Galeru Nagari (GNSS) and Handri Neeva (HNSS) projects to ensure water flow up to the end of Chittoor district by linking two major channels.

Water flow was originally pegged at 300 cumecs at Punganur branch canal, which was grossly insufficient to take water to the tail-end Kuppam constituency represented by the opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

“The present government has increased it to 850 cumecs, a three-fold rise, to ensure that water ‘actually’ flows. This is real commitment”, asserts Member of Parliament (Rajampeta) Peddireddy V. Midhun Reddy.

In an interview to The Hindu on the progress achieved in the first year of YSRC rule, he pointed to the flow of Krishna water by gravity up to Gandikota and the efforts to harvest it to wet the parched lands.

The linkage facilitates storage of 6 tmc in three reservoirs. “The ‘dream come true’ project having forecast for thirty years, can actually change the face of Rayalaseema.

The proposal, along with the water grid project, has gone for financial clearance and will get administrative sanction soon”, Mr. Reddy added.

Similarly, Thamballapalle assembly segment tucked away from mainland on the Ananthapuram border is considered a godforsaken place.

Known for its hillocks, dry forest and scattered villages, the constituency has at last been accorded due priority in ensuring last mile road connectivity, with the government making one of the highest allocations for improving access.

Mr. Midhun Reddy has also taken up the bypass road in Punganur, represented by his father and Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, which the previous TDP regime had reportedly ignored.

The MP pointed out that the new medical college and a Kendriya Vidyalaya sanctioned to Madanapalle would become new jewels in the crown of Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency.