Heighten surveillance on hospitals offering IVF and surrogacy services, Health Minister tells officials

February 15, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials asked to conduct decoy operations to check if gender tests are being done

Tharun Boda

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini asked officials concerned to heighten surveillance on hospitals providing in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy facilities across the State.

Ms. Rajini, along with Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, and Health Department Commissioner J. Nivas, held a State-level meeting with the board responsible for implementing the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PCPNDT), Surrogacy (Regulation) Act and Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Rules at the Health Department’s headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Ms. Rajini asked officials to frequently inspect hospitals and verify IVF and surrogacy licences and enforce the Acts.

She asked officials to gather information related to hospitals which are violating the rules with the help of government gynaecologists.

Regarding enforcement of the PCPNDT Act, Ms. Rajini said that there should be special enforcement on diagnostic and scanning centres in the State. She asked officials to conduct decoy operations to find out if diagnostic centres were revealing the gender of the foetus to their clients.

Board members Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi, Tadikonda MLA Vudavalli Sridevi, Andhra Pradesh Medical Council chairman Dr. B. Sambasiva Reddy, AP Vaidya Vidhan Parishad Dr. Vinod Kumar and others were present.

