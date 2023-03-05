March 05, 2023 07:12 am | Updated 07:12 am IST - ANANTAPUR

If your vehicle has a fancy number plate, be prepared to pay a heavy penalty for violating the Road Transport Authority rules, said Anantapur Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad. He also said that all four-wheelers should have red reflective radium tapes at the back of the vehicle.

The Transport Department has also warned detention and jail terms for drunken driving.

Mr. Sivaram Prasad said that their department, in association with the civil police, will launch a law enforcement drive in the district from April 1 and levy penalties for not displaying the High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP)— the prescribed number plate by the department.

In Anantapur district, there are 6 lakh registered vehicles, but only 10% of them have the HSRPs, he said.

Number plates booking online

The HSRPs can be booked online for ₹245 for two-wheelers, ₹282 for three-wheelers, ₹619 for Light Motor Vehicles (Cars) and ₹649 for Heavy Motor Vehicles. If the vehicle owner does not have time to go to the designated centre to get the number plate fixed, it can be requisitioned from home for an additional fee of ₹100 per vehicle.

Many road accidents occur due to the non-visibility of vehicles as they lack rear lights and hence the rule to affix red reflective radium tapes on the backside of the vehicle. “If the vehicle owners refuse to comply with these two rules, a penalty of ₹1,000 each would be levied on the vehicle owners from April 1,” he said.

“We have started awareness programmes by sticking posters at public places and educating groups of vehicle owners to comply with the rules and thereby reduce the number of accidents,” he said.