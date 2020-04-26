Here cometh ‘Doodh Duronto’, the milk train

Even as logistical hurdles haunt the entire nation due to the lockdown, where the mismatch between excess availability and short supply of perishable products is feared to compound food security woes in the long run, the South Central Railway came up with a major intervention: taking milk from the dairy-rich Chittoor district to the national capital.

Bridging the demand-supply gap

Scheduled to run between Renigunta and Hazrat Nizamuddin to meet the milk requirements of Delhi, the first of the proposed two ‘Doodh Duronto Special’ trains (railway milk tankers) started here on Sunday. This is in tune with the nod given to the railways to operate both freight and parcel trains on a continuous basis to ensure transportation of essential items to all parts of the country. Passenger train services however remain suspended till May 3, 2020.

Train No.00761 Renigunta – H. Nizamuddin Doodh Duronto special parcel express was formally flagged off on Sunday morning. After unloading the stock, the same train will depart H. Nizamuddin as Train No.00762. En route, the train will halt at Dhone, Kacheguda, Balharshah, Nagpur, Jujharpur, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi and Palwal for operational reasons.