Andhra Pradesh

Here cometh ‘Doodh Duronto’, the milk train

It is taking milk from dairy-rich Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh from Renigunta Station to the National Capital

Even as logistical hurdles haunt the entire nation due to the lockdown, where the mismatch between excess availability and short supply of perishable products is feared to compound food security woes in the long run, the South Central Railway came up with a major intervention: taking milk from the dairy-rich Chittoor district to the national capital.

Bridging the demand-supply gap

Scheduled to run between Renigunta and Hazrat Nizamuddin to meet the milk requirements of Delhi, the first of the proposed two ‘Doodh Duronto Special’ trains (railway milk tankers) started here on Sunday. This is in tune with the nod given to the railways to operate both freight and parcel trains on a continuous basis to ensure transportation of essential items to all parts of the country. Passenger train services however remain suspended till May 3, 2020.

Train No.00761 Renigunta – H. Nizamuddin Doodh Duronto special parcel express was formally flagged off on Sunday morning. After unloading the stock, the same train will depart H. Nizamuddin as Train No.00762. En route, the train will halt at Dhone, Kacheguda, Balharshah, Nagpur, Jujharpur, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi and Palwal for operational reasons.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2020 3:44:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/hee-cometh-doodh-duronto-the-milk-train/article31437233.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY