Hectic schedule awaits Naidu in Singapore

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will tour Singapore for three days from July 8 to participate in the World Cities Summit Mayors’ Forum (WCSMF).

He will attend several bilateral meetings and debates in the three- day summit.

Mayors of over 120 cities are expected to participate in the once-in-two-years meeting aimed at developing smart cities.

CRDA pavilion

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has set up a pavilion at the venue site with the cooperation of the A.P. Economic Development Board.

On the first day on July 8, the Chief Minister will address the meeting on the topic: ‘How State and city level governments can work together to better prepare themselves to embrace innovation, adapt to new technologies and ensure inclusive growth.’

Later, he will address a meeting on ‘Liveable and sustainable cities: embracing the future through innovation and collaboration.’

It will be followed by a bilateral meeting with Singapore Minister for Communication and Information S. Iswaran in the afternoon session.

On the second day on July 9, the Chief Minister will attend the plenary session along with Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. The topic of the session will be ‘Urbanisation – water, environment and transport management.’

Mr. Naidu will participate in a panel discussion along with World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva; UAE Environment Minister Thani Al Zeyoudi; Jacobs Chairman Steven Demetriou; and Dassault systems Vice-Chairman Bernand Charles.

Later, the Chief Minister will deliver the key-note address on ‘Potential investment opportunities and dynamic economic development of Andhra Pradesh.’ During the three-day tour, he will meet Singapore Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat and National Development Minister Lawrence Wong.

The Chief Minister will also have a meeting with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Chief Miniser will participate in award presentation programme in Lee Kuan Yew Institute along with Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat.

Mr. Naidu will discuss with German agri-business experts ways to increase agricultural production in the State using modern technology.

It may be noted that Singapore has been using the German technology for development of agricultural sector in the country.

A team of noted builders, consultants, architects and designers are also attending the summit.

Mr. Naidu will also introduce the team to the international experts in the construction sector to adopt new technology in development of Amaravati.

Ministers Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and P. Narayana; CM’s Secretary Sai Prasad; Principal Secretary, Energy, Investments and Infrastructure, Ajay Jain; CRDA Commissioner Ch. Sridhar; Commissioner of Information and Public Relations S. Venkateswar; and CM’s personal secretary P. Srinivas will accompany Mr. Naidu.